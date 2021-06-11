The committee planning Lake Havasu City’s 50th anniversary celebration for the London Bridge is looking for volunteers to help organize and run events in October. Historically, the month of October was loaded up with events to celebrate London Bridge Days, from performances to boat races to contests.
Organizing committee represenative Dan Delasantos says his group is looking for local businesses, clubs or organizations to choose from a list of events to help in the hosting duties for the 2021 London Bridge Days.
The events include:
• Dart tournament
• Cork popping contest
• Dog show and competition
• football contest for kids
• raffles and drawings
• men’s and women’s golf tournament
• radio control races (cars, boats, planes)
• bicycle race
• running race
• endurance race
• skateboard competition
• small business poker run
• corn hole competition
• pickleball tournament
To volunteer, or to get more information, email Jackie Leatherman at GoLakeHavasu at jackie@golakehavasu.com.
