Posters listing events for the Golden Anniversary London Bridge Days celebration are available for pickup from GoLakeHavasu at 314 London Bridge Road.
The 11-by-17-inch posters are available for free for local businesses.
“We can feel the momentum starting to build to all of the wonderful events that we have planned for the 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge throughout October,” said Terence Concannon, Go Lake Havasu President/CEO, in a news release. “This event calendar will be perfect for customers and visitors to get a snapshot of all of the activity that will be occurring around the city.”
The posters can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 928-453-3444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.