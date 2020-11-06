Members of the International Miniature Aerobatic Club. Members are passionate about aerobatic operation of radio-controlled scale models of full-sized aerobatic competition planes, and they’ll host the Lake HAvasu IMAC Miniature Radio Controlled Aerobatic Challenge on Nov. 14-15 at SARA Park’s Sterling Field RC Complex. Maneuvers may include loops, rolls, spins, and hammerheads. Join the Desert Hawks RC (Radio Control) Club for a day of aerial exhilaration as remotely-controlled aircraft take to the skies. There will be a judged freestyle competition during which pilots will show off their best flying skills. Info: golakehavasu.com/Havasu_IMAC_Challenge.
