Matt Farris’s Love Song to Hometowns

Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named actress Jennifer Coolidge as its 2023 Woman of the Year. Coolidge won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for portraying Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus.” The Pudding is the oldest theatrical organization in the nation and one of the oldest in the world. Since 1951, it has bestowed this award annually on women “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Coolidge will be honored with a parade through Harvard Square on Feb. 4 followed by a roast when she will be presented her Pudding Pot.