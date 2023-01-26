Matt Farris’s Love Song to Hometowns

“In my hometown, we don’t slow down. Know how to hoedown, if you know what I mean”
“Hometown” Chorus
Local country musician Matt Farris—who is not one to slow down—is making headlines again after riding in a hot air balloon that struck power lines during last week’s BalloonFest with the release of his new single, “Hometown.”
The song, written by and featuring Vencent Van-Zant Hickerson aka Bigg Vinny, is an ode to the hometowns that both recording artists grew up in, Farris says.
Farris is a Lake Havasu City native and despite the resort town reputation Havasu has now, Farris says the Havasu he remembers from his childhood was definitely a small western town.
“I grew up in Donkey Acres when it was dirt roads and double wides,” Farris said. “It is my hometown.”
Hickerson grew up in Perry County, Tennessee, a small town where he says there were only 57 kids in his graduating class and that still has a video store.
“We are as old school as it gets,” Hickerson said.
According to Farris and Hickerson the lyrics in “Hometown” highlight the upsides of small town living that are universal enough they could apply to all the small communities across the country. From Arizona to Tennessee.
“(A small hometown) is almost how everybody in the world grew up,” Vinny said. “…I love the feeling of a small town. I love the fact that you know your neighbor is going to be watching out for your kid.”
This is the first song that Farris is releasing that features Hickerson. In addition to being a popular country musician that has played with groups such as Trailer Choir, Hickerson has also competed in the popular reality show “The Biggest Loser.”
Farris says his first time seeing Hickerson was in 2008 when Trailer Choir opened up for Toby Keith in Phoenix.
“I saw that band and said ‘man I want to work with these guys someday’ because they are so high energy and so much fun,” Farris said. “It’s what I wanted to do, to be on stage and do what they’re doing.”
Farris and Hickerson didn’t get the chance to meet face to face until five to six years later, at which point the two became fast friends.
“We just instantly became buddies,” Hickerson said.
Hickerson says Farris has the best work ethic and drive that he has seen during his time in the industry.
“Of all the people I have worked with in my career I don’t think I have met anyone who will work as hard as he will,” Hickerson said.
Farris says more collaborations with Hickerson are on their way along with some surprise features.
“Hometown” is available now on all major streaming platforms.
