BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Community College Bullhead City Campus Student Arts Club is inviting submissions for the 2022 MCC Flash Film Festival Awards.
Video creators are being challenged to fit their stories into a time limit between 30 seconds and 2 1/2 minutes.
The entry deadline is April 18.
The top entry will win a grand prize of $500 for best in show. First and second places in each category will earn trophies and cash prizes.
Hollywood actor and producer Seamus Dever will emcee and help judge the video entries for the annual event.
Dever is an MCC alumn whose filmography includes “Castle,” “Hollywoodland,” and “Titans.”
He was valedictorian of his graduating class at Mohave High School and after MCC he went on to study at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
The college student arts club created the annual film festival in 2021 to give people a platform to tell their stories and celebrate MCC’s 50th anniversary.
The college was founded in 1971, after the voters of Mohave County determined northwestern Arizona would benefit from a college that offers affordable access to higher education and career training.
Categories for the film festival include horror, drama, action, comedy/musical and documentary.
For information, including rules and an entry upload link, visit Mohave.edu/2022FlashFilm.
