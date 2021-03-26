Mohave Community College’s Student Arts Club on the Bullhead City campus is inviting the public to the 2021 Flash Film Festival Awards Ceremony. Hollywood actor and producer Seamus Dever will emcee and help judge the video entries for the virtual event. The Flash Film Festival grand prize is $500. There are $50 cash prizes for first place in each of five categories, and $25 for second place in each category. The festival is Wednesday at 6 p.m. Watch virtually at Mohave.edu/FilmFest.
