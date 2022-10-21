Mohave Community College’s Lake Havasu City campus will hold the annual Pumpkinfest event on Oct. 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will include a carnival, a haunted house, trick or treating, games, arts and crafts, a pumpkin giveaway and trunk or treat contest.
It is being organized by the MCC Lake Havasu City Student Activities Council. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free. For information, call 866-644-2832.
