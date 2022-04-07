Country music artist Mickey Gilley will perform with Johnny Lee from April 13-17 at Laughlin’s Riverside Resort.
Gilley grew up with his two famous cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart, surrounded by the influence of music. He made his chart topper debut with his song “Is It Wrong For Loving You,” and gained a total of 39 Top 10 hits, 17 of those making it to the No. 1 spot. After moving to Pasadena, Texas, in 1971, he opened his world famous honky-tonk nightclub, Gilley’s. In 1980 he appeared in the film “Urban Cowboy” alongside John Travolta, Debra Winger and Johnny Lee, and later went on to star in numerous popular television series including “Murder She Wrote,” “The Fall Guy,” “Fantasy Island” and “Dukes of Hazzard.”
He has earned numerous accolades including six ACM awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Now in his 80s, Gilley is currently on the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour with Johnny Lee, playing more than 40 dates across the United States in 2019.
Gilley and Johnny Lee began working together in the late 60s. Lee’s album “Lookin’ for Love” was the top country record in 1980.
Their Laughlin performances are April 13-17, with a showtime of 8 p.m. Tickets start at $31.
For information, visit riversideresort.com.
