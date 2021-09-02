Country singer Miranda Lambert will heat up the Laughlin Event Center stage fresh off the launch of her latest album, “The Marfa Tapes,” with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. Called “a trailblazing superstar” by Rolling Stone, Lambert broke Merle Haggard’s Academy of Country Music Awards record for most awards – including five “Album of the Year” awards, four “Best Song” awards, four “Best Single” awards and nine “Top Female Vocalist” awards, as well as 13 more CMAs, two CMT “Artist of the Year” awards and two Grammys for “Best Female Vocal” and “Album of the Year.” Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $65. For information, call 702-298-2453.
