Quincy Ray Barham won the grand prize in the first annual MCC Flash Film Festival, the college announced in a news release. Barham won $500 for his entry, the flash film “The Little Details.” The event with Hollywood actor/producer and MCC alumnus Seamus Dever was organized and produced by MCC’s Bullhead City Campus Student Arts Club. The club awarded 10 cash prizes for first and second place in five categories, plus the $500 grand prize. First place in each category received $50, while second place received $25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.