Quincy Ray Barham won the grand prize in the first annual MCC Flash Film Festival, the college announced in a news release. Barham won $500 for his entry, the flash film “The Little Details.” The event with Hollywood actor/producer and MCC alumnus Seamus Dever was organized and produced by MCC’s Bullhead City Campus Student Arts Club. The club awarded 10 cash prizes for first and second place in five categories, plus the $500 grand prize. First place in each category received $50, while second place received $25.
