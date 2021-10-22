The Mohave Community Orchestra is set to perform for the first time since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kingman High School auditorium at 4182 N. Bank St. Numbers to be played include a special arrangement of the Star Spangled Banner, Romany dances, Appalachian Morning and more. Entry costs a suggested donation of $5 for individuals and $10 for families. For information visit mohavecommunityorchestra.com.
