Mohave Community Orchestra will perform that last of its fall concert series events on Dec. 7. The orchestra is comprised of about 35 musicians of all ages. The performance is Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Kingman High School Bulldogs’ Agular Auditorium, located at 4182 Bank Street. Suggested donations for the concert are $10 for a family and adults are $5. For information about becoming a member of the orchestra, call Arthur Swanson at 928-530-7907 or email him at feredigo@citlink.net.
