KINGMAN — The Mohave County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Admission costs $5 for ages 5-12; $10 for adults; and $5 for seniors age 65 and older, veterans and first responders with ID. Children under 5 are free.
The carnival opens at 4 p.m. on Thursday, noon on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Parking costs $5, cash only. The exhibit hall closes at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday events
Main stage (arena):
6 p.m. Scott & Sabrina
8 p.m. Warren Garrett
Community Stage:
11 a.m. Flips for Fun gymnastics
12:30 p.m. Beale Street Theater
2 p.m. Casey Arave and students
3 p.m. Flips for Fun gymnastics
4:30 p.m. Mickey O’Connor juggling
6 p.m. Open mic karaoke
Family stage (tent)
12:30 p.m. Peach Springs Elementary Bird Dancers
2 p.m Godfrey the Magician
3:30 p.m. Kristen and Scarlet Perez
4 p.m. Martial arts demonstration
Show arena (4-H)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Small animal showmanship
4 p.m.: Sheep showmanship
7 p.m.: Beef showmanship and livestock round robin
Saturday events
Main stage (arena)
5 p.m.: The Swillers
7:30 p.m.: Derek Jones
Community Stage:
11 a.m. Flips for Fun gymnastics
1 p.m. Peach Springs Elementary Bird Dancers
3 p.m. Flips for Fun gymnastics
4 p.m. Martial arts demonstration
5:30 p.m. Kingman Parks and Recreation Dance
Family Stage (tent)
10 a.m. Beale Medley: Aurora, Addy, Kelli, Aimee
Noon: Beale Street Theater
1:30 p.m. Kingdom of God Church Band
4 p.m.: Mickey O’Connor Juggling and comedy show
Show arena
1-4:30 p.m.: Small animal round robin showmanship
5:30 to 10 p.m.: Parade of Champions and Livestock Auction.
