Havasu 95 Speedway hosts the Monster Truck Insanity Tour for two shows today and Saturday.
The Lake Havasu Monster Truck Insanity lineup features Devastator, a local entry, with Zeus, Obsessed, Wild Card and Rat Attack.
The event also includes pro mini monster trucks — quarter-scale monster trucks hitting the same obstacles as their full-size counterparts.
The Lake Havasu City show also features a Mini-Monster Truck show featuring The Last Kids on Earth.
Those attending the shows can also participate in the Monster Truck Ride Experience as the Livin’ Free Monster Ride Truck will give rides before and after the show and during intermission. Other events include Tough Truck and UTV races, and a free pit party prior to each show.
General admission at the gate is $20 and $12 for children. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the pit party and the showtime is 7 p.m. each night.
For information, visit livealittleproductions.com. Advanced and Discounted Tickets can be purchased at insanitytour.com or Arizonamonstertrucks.com.
