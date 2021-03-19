Actor Aidan Quinn star in a movie partly inspired by the life of newspaper owner Joseph Soldwedel. Soldwedel is the owner of Western News & Info, which is a part owner of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers. Quinn, known for his current role on the CBS show “Elementary,” appears in the indie suspense film “Spiked,” written and directed by Juan Martinez Vera and produced by Per Melita. Gravitas Ventures will launch Spiked across multiple VOD platforms starting March 26, including Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Vimeo and Gravitas Movies. Later this year the film will also be available on popular subscription video platforms.
