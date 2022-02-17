The Lake Havasu Museum of History is hosting War Comes Home Car Cruise in partnership with Crash Customs, London Bridge Resort, and Exhibit Envoy. The Car Cruise will take place in the Lake Havasu Museum of History parking lot and will feature local classic cars. Cruise spots are first come, first serve.
While viewing the cars, guests can experience War Comes Home. This exhibition features real uniforms, artifacts, and letters from those who have served. The exhibit is by-donation only.
Kids can learn how to write postcards and write a special thank you to an active service member.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 26, from a11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located at 320 London Bridge Road.
