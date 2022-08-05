The Lake Havasu Museum of History recently announced its next exhibit, “Against the Grain.”
The operational gallery will feature several woodworking artists of the Southwest.
The exhibit will showcase woodworking in both fine art concepts and practical devices as well as equipment used in the craft.
The exhibition serves as an operational gallery in which all pieces displayed are for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Lake Havasu City Historical Society.
The exhibition and gallery will run from Aug. 20 to Sept. 24.
The opening night is Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. Admission for museum members is free. Admission for non-members is $5.
Admission will be waived for people who sign up for a museum membership at the event.
The Lake Havasu Museum of History is located at 320 London Bridge Road.
For more information, call 928-854-4938 or email info@havasumuseum.com.
