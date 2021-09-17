The Lake Havasu Museum of History is seeking submissions for individual and group exhibitions for Dia de Los Muertos celebration scheduled for October and November. To participate, artists must submit a written proposal to info@havasumesum.com. All art mediums are welcome but must relate to Dia de los Muertos (modern or Aztec). Submissions cannot be larger than 11 inches by 14 inches.
