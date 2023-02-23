The sounds of guitars, fiddles, banjos, the doghouse bass and dobros will echo off the beautiful backdrop of Lake Havasu during the 20th Annual Lake Havasu Bluegrass on the Beach on March 3-5.
The event is at Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor 4 recently announced its music lineup, which includes headliner Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, and Henhouse Prowlers.
Other world-class bands scheduled to perform are: Southern Raised, US Navy Band Country Current, The Dave Adkins Band, Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Dave Stamey, and Kentucky Sky.
Bluegrass on the Beach debuted in Parker in 2003 and moved to Lake Havasu City in 2009. In addition to the bands, the festival’s arts and crafts show returns with a variety of vendors, along with tasty food choices and adult drinks.
You can click here to see photos from past Bluegrass on the Beach performances.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the gate for $25 for Friday or Sunday, and $30 for Saturday. Teens 13 to 17 are half off and children under 12 are free.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. For more information on the three-day festival, visit BluegrassOnTheBeach.com.
