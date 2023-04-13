Bullhead City musical artist Tyler Halsey will provide live music at the Lake Havasu Boat Show. Halsey is a country artist who sings and plays lead guitar with the Laughlin-based band Whiskey N’ Smoke, known for its southern country rock style. The band recently played in Lake Havasu City at the Havasu Hoedown.
Halsey will perform on Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and again from 3 to 4 p.m. On Saturday, Halsey will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. and return from 3 to 4 p.m. Admission to the Lake Havasu Boat Show is $10 for attendees. Children under 10 years old can attend for free with a paid adult.
— Today’s News-Herald
