Kingman Center for the Arts has partnered with the Mohave Substance Treatment Education and Prevention Partnership for its newest exhibit titled SOAR, which opens Friday, Aug. 6 at the Arthub, 402 E. Beale St. The show will feature work by several young artists from local schools. A First Friday artist reception is set for 5–8 p.m. Friday at the Arthub. A video compilation of the exhibit is available at https://bit.ly/37mbAyD. The Arthub is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
