Calvary Baptist Church will host the Night to Shine Prom for people with special needs on Feb. 7, joining nearly 600 churches hosting similar events across the nation. The event is for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Each guest gets the red carpet treatment, including hair and makeup treatments, a catered dinner and a flashy welcome by a crowd of photographers. Calvary will give attendees an opportunity to shop for free dresses and suits on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. For information, call Amber Smith at serve@calvarylhc.com.
