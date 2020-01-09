The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of country hits and industry awards. The group will bring four decades of charted singles to a stage show running from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino. Tickets range from $32 to $45. For information, visit VisitLaughlin.com.
