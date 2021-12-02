LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Event Center will play host to two-time Grammy-nominated band Old Dominion next spring when the country stars take the stage on Saturday, April 9.
Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several platinum and gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the world. In 2020, the band received their first two GRAMMY nominations for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” and “Best Country Song,” for their hit single “Some People Do” from their self-titled third studio album. Old Dominion are currently the reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year.” Most recently, the band earned their fourth consecutive “Vocal Group of The Year” win at the 2021 CMA Awards.
Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com. The Laughlin Event Center will open its doors starting at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.
The performers add to Laughlin Event Center’s and E Center’s impressive lineups, including:
• The Temptations on Sunday, Jan. 16, at the E Center;
• Grand Funk Railroad on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the E Center;
• Marie Osmond on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the E Center;
• Sammy Hagar and The Circle, REO Speedwagon and Sir, Please on Saturday, May 7, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Pitbull on Saturday, May 28, at the Laughlin Event Center.
