Today’s News-Herald
Lake Havasu High School’s drama department continues its productions of its fall play, “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors’ and selections from “Almost, Maine,” today at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and students.
Door admission is cash only. “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” features the story of a newbie director who has one day to find the leads for a community theater production of “Romeo and Juliet.” But what seems like a simple task proves impossible when the pool of auditioners includes extreme method actors, performers who just don’t know how to channel their rage, and one woman who may or may not think she’s a cat.
Meanwhile, “Almost, Maine,” is a production by John Cariani comprising nine short plays that explore love and loss in a remote town of Almost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.