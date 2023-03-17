In GraceArts Live’s production of “The Producers,” mild mannered accountant, Leo Bloom, played by Kaden Webb, dreams of becoming a Broadway producers. He is surrounded by by his imaged show girls (from left to right): Emma Aston, Ava Nelson, Sage Best, Bailey Vesely, and Kylee Skelton. The show debuted last weekend and continues March 17-19 and 24-26. Adapted by Mel Brooks from his 1969 film, the musical comedy, ‘The Producers’ includes comedic musical numbers such as “Springtime for Hitler.” Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Get tickets by calling 928-505-ARTS or visit graceartslive.com.
