GraceArts Live is presenting performances of “Young Frankenstein,” a musical based on Mel Brook’s classic comedy film.
The play is a re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein and tells the story of the bright young doctor Frankenstein who inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania.
At the castle, he recreates the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
For reserved seats, visit the GraceArts Live box office at 2146 McCulloch Blvd., weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., or up to one hour before show times. For information, call 928-505-2787 or visit graceartslive.com.
