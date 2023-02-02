KINGMAN — Paranormal Cirque will expose attendees to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European style flare.
According to a news release, Cirque Italia is presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience only. Attendees under 17 will need to be accompanied by an adult with a valid photo ID. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted.
The event is slated for Thursday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman. Thursday and Friday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday’s shows are at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday’s shows are at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Monday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Box offices hours will begin Tuesday, Jan. 30. Non-show days hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and show days will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com. Tickets can be purchased now. Prices ranges from $20 to $60.
You can purchase tickets at paranormalcirque.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
