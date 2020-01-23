An art show featuring works by artists who have passed away, current working artists and students from Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle School on Saturday at the Aquatic Center from 2 to 7 p.m.
The show is sponsored by Allied Arts Council, Romano’s Custom Tattoo & Art Gallery, and Creative Comrades with support from the Havasu Art Guild. Proceeds from art sales will be donated to the school district art departments. For information, call Adam Romano at 928-846-0194.
