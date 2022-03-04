By now you’ve undoubtedly heard about the booming popularity of the weirdly-named sport of pickleball – a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. In 2021, The Economist called it the fastest growing sport in America and no wonder — a wide range of skill levels can play and it requires very little equipment.
Men and women over age 18 are invited to compete in the 2022 PickleFest Open. The tournament is a sanctioned event and the biggest tournament to date held in Lake Havasu City, with 12 outdoor courts at Dick Samp Memorial Park accommodating 120 players per day. The action is fast-paced and there’s no charge for spectators. Just stay out of the kitchen.
For information, go to the events page at GoLakeHavasu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.