LAUGHLIN — The Edge Pavilion, formerly the E Center at Edgewater Casino Resort, will host a performance by singer Debbie Gibson. On Saturday, July 15, Gibson will showcase chart-topping hits and tracks from her “The Body Remembers” album.
Gibson, a performer for more than 35 years, has produced multiple No. 1 hits and platinum albums, in addition to performing in starring roles on stage and in films, such as Broadway’s “Les Miserables” and Hallmark Channel’s “Summer of Dreams.”
Gibson burst onto the music scene at 16, instantly becoming the youngest artist in history to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit, “Foolish Beat.” She remains the youngest female to hold this world record, an accomplishment spanning more than three decades. Soon after, she did it again with her self-penned and produced hit “Lost in Your Eyes,” making her, to date, the sole female artist to have written, produced and performed two No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, she holds the title of the youngest artist to be awarded ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide and released 10 studio albums and five compilations.
Ticket prices start at $20 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
