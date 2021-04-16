Jason David Frank, the actor who played the Green Ranger and the White
Ranger on the 1990s television show “Mighty Morphin’ Power
Rangers,” will appear at Limited Edition Comics on April 20 to
sign autographs. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. Limited
Edition Comics is located at 2156 McCulloch Blvd, N7. For information,
call 928-486-7843.
