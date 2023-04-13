LAUGHLIN — Matt Fraser, star of E!’s hit television show “Meet the Frasers,” will bring psychic show to The Edge Pavilion at Edgewater Casino Resort, on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Throughout his career, Fraser has conducted thousands of readings for clients around the world. His sold-out live events and television appearances made him a star with a global audience of fans and followers. In his show, Fraser claims to deliver heartfelt emotional readings and stunning revelations with his unique approach to mediumship.
Fraser has been a guest on popular TV shows such as “The Real Housewives,” “Botched,” “The Doctors,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and many more. His celebrity clients have included stars such as Gloria Estefan, Jenny McCarthy, Donny Wahlberg, Dorinda Medley, Karamo Brown and the “Botched” TV stars, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.
Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
Other upcoming shows in Laughlin include:
• Dierks Bentley on Saturday, April 15, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lady A and Neal McCoy on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Journey on Friday, May 19, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Outlaws on Saturday, May 27, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Jay Leno on Saturday, June 17, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Rick Springfield on Saturday, June 24, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Clay Walker on Saturday, July 8, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Debbie Gibson on Saturday, July 15, at The Edge Pavilion.
WAR on Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Edge Pavilion
REO Speedwagon and STYX on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Laughlin Event Center.
