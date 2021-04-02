Today’s News-Herald
The London Bridge Renaissance Faire returns today after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Entertainment options at the Faire include daily jousts and armored combat demonstrations, as well as war horse rides, a gun powder show, an aviary show, whiskey tastings and a daily knighting ceremony. Special guests of the Faire include The Fairy Queen Rhiannon, Coral the Mermaid, Frostylocks the Bard. A presentation by Havashire Festivals and the Lake Havasu Museum of History features Leonardo Da Vinci showing off inventions of the past and innovations of the future.
Stage acts include performances by Clydeshow Cy, Gallows Humor, Bawdy Juggler, Tottendanse, Thomas Wood the pyro juggler, Kumpania Phoenicia, Footlite School of Dance, and Flips for Fun Gymnastics.
Admission to the Renaissance Faire is $15 for people over 12. Children 5 to 11 years old are $5. The Renaissance Faire operates Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, visit londonbridgerenfaire.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.