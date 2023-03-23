LAUGHLIN — Funk band WAR and rocker Rick Springfield will take the stage at Laughlin’s Edgewater Casino Resort this summer. Springfield is scheduled to perform on Saturday, June 24, while WAR is on the books for a concert on Saturday, Aug. 26.
With 25 million albums sold and 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, Springfield is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician known for singles like “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” and “State of the Heart.”
Meanwhile, funk band WAR hit the music scene in 1969 and amassed a catalog of hits including “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” and “Low Rider.”
Rick Springfield tickets start at $40 and WAR ticket prices start at $30.
Tickets for each show may be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
Other upcoming Laughlin performances include:
• Tommy Chong on Saturday, March 25, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Dierks Bentley on Saturday, April 15, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lady A on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Journey on Friday, May 19, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, May 27, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Clay Walker on Saturday, July 8, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Debbie Gibson on Saturday, July 15, at The Edge Pavilion;
• REO Speedwagon and STYX on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Laughlin Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.