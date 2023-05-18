The band The Riptides is scheduled to perform Sunday, May 28, in Kingman’s Metcalfe Park.
Riptides is composed of four musicians who joined in 2016 to play classic rock from the 1960s and 1970s with a splash of country.
The concert, presented by Sounds of Kingman, is from 4 to 6 p.m. Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
— Today’s News-Herald
