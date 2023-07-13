Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart, one of the best-selling artists in music history, is set to perform to audiences at the Laughlin Event Center on Friday, Nov. 3.
Backed by a 12-piece band and three backup vocalists, Stewart’s crittour delivers an night of chart-topping hits including songs like, “You Wear It Well,” “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “The First Cut is the Deepest,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Every Picture Tells A Story,” “Infatuation,” and “Forever Young.”
Stewart has earned the industry’s highest awards, including two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.
Ticket prices start at $85 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
The performance adds to The Edge Pavilion’s and Laughlin Event Center’s lineups, including:
• Debbie Gibson on Saturday, July 15 at The Edge Pavilion;
• Terry Fator on Saturday, Aug. 19 at The Edge Pavilion;
• WAR on Saturday, Aug. 26 at The Edge Pavilion;
• Three Dog Night on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Edge Pavilion;
• Temptations on Saturday, Sept. 9 at The Edge Pavilion;
• Sam Hunt on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Laughlin Event Center;
• REO Speedwagon and STYX on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Matt Fraser on Saturday, Nov. 25 at The Edge Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.