Whether you’re serious about rodeo or just want to horse around, this two-day, fun-filled, family-friendly event has something for everyone. Local mutton busters and calf riders test their skills, along with hundreds of Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association cowboys and cowgirls from around the southwest. The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo is Jan. 25-26 at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds, 7200 Dub Campbell Pkwy. Admission: $15 adults; kids 15 and under free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.