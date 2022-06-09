The 37th annual Kingsmen Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo is slated for this weekend.
The rodeo will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman. On Saturday, gates open at 4 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 6 p.m., according to the Kingsmen website.
A dance will follow the rodeo on Saturday. Slack begins at 9 a.m.
For Sunday, Cowboy Church is scheduled for 8 a.m. Gates open at 2 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 4 p.m.
Tickets for adults cost $15 and while tickets for children ages 7-16 cost $10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. There will also be Mutton Bustin’ and junior barrel races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.