The City of Kingman is working to bring a Route 66 festival to the community. Economic Development Advisory Commission Chair Gene Kirkham told his peers of a meeting held several months ago about possibly creating a Route 66 festival for October 2021. He said the goal is at least a two-day event with cars, booths, vendors and live music. It could also include a kickoff parade with classic cars, floats and more. And it could be capped off with a “giant” car show.
