The Laughlin Event Center will heat up next spring when rock legend Sammy Hagar takes the stage at Laughlin’s premier outdoor concert venue on Saturday, May 7. The all-star lineup will include Hagar and supergroup, The Circle; REO Speedwagon; and Sir, Please.
Hagar has set the tone for rock anthems like “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Right Now,” and “Why Can’t This Be Love” and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Indie-rock band, Sir, Please, will open the show with their moving lyrics and unique sound. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com. The Laughlin Event Center will open its doors starting at 5:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.