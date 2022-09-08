LAUGHLIN — The holiday season will be “A Little Bit Stronger” this year as award-winning country singer and songwriter Sara Evans will bring seasonal cheer and classic country hits to Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center on Saturday, Nov. 26.
As the fifth most-played female artist on country radio for nearly two decades, Sara Evans has amassed five No. 1 singles including “No Place That Far,” “Suds in The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” which spent two weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A.
Her work has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, as well as Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Award nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded her hit chart-topping single “Born to Fly,” from her landmark double-platinum album of the same name, Video of the Year. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
The performance adds to the E Center’s and Laughlin Event Center’s lineups, including:
• Little River Band on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the E Center;
• Dionne Warwick on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the E Center;
• Kid Rock on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Hall & Oates on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Three Dog Night on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the E Center;
• Chris Young on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the E Center;
• Country Comeback Tour on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the E Center;
• Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the E Center;
• Brooks & Dunn, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Laughlin Event Center.
