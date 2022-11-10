LAUGHLIN, Nev. — The holiday season will be “A Little Bit Stronger” this year as award-winning country singer and songwriter Sara Evans will bring seasonal cheer and classic country hits to Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center on Saturday, Nov. 26.
As the fifth most-played female artist on country radio for nearly two decades, multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is still at the top of her game. She has amassed five No. 1 singles including “No Place That Far,” “Suds in The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” which spent two weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the RIAA
Her work has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, as well as Country Music Association, CMT and GRAMMY Award nominations.
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
