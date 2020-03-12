GraceArts Live will continue its production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical, “South Pacific.” Shows are scheduled for March 13-15 and 20-22. Set against the dramatic background of an idyllic island during WWII, the show intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a story that is humorous, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit the box office at 2146 McCulloch Blvd., call 928-505-ARTS (2787) or visit GraceArtsLive.com.
‘South Pacific’ continues at GraceArts Live
