GOLDEN VALLEY — Barbara Jiminez has organized a “St. Fatty’s Day” celebration of marijuana and the local cannabis community at the Saddle Sore Ranch in Golden Valley this weekend.
Activities include private overnight camping where some 100 registered participants will chill and hang out together in BYOB (bring your own bud) fashion.
“If you can have a camp out and bring beer why can’t we have a camp out and everybody bring their own weed,” Jiminez said. “We’re just all getting together on a private property and having a great camp out and enjoying friends and meeting like-minded people. Some are coming from Wisconsin.”
Casual bonfires, drum circles, yoga, jazz singer entertainment, a “Toker Run” and more are in the mix for the secure and private portion of the marijuana merriment.
What’s intended to be a pot-free mix of festivity and food is open to the public on Saturday.
Some will enjoy decorating a St. Fatty’s Day Stoner Garden that will grow over time if the pot party becomes an annual event.
The admission free and open to the public portion of the celebration is scheduled from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday at SSR, accessed of Historic Route 66 (Oatman highway) at milepost 36.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.