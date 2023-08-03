The sound of soaring vocals and electric slide guitars will fill The Edge Pavilion at Edgewater Casino Resort when classic rock legends Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and Foghat take the stage this fall.
Known for their signature sounds and high-energy performances, the best-selling bands are set to perform on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Thomas’ soaring voice propelled STARSHIP through the decade of the ‘80s. In 1979, Thomas joined Jefferson Starship as the lead vocalist after the departure of Grace Slick and Marty Balin and recorded a string of hits including “Jane,” “No Way Out,” “Find Your Way Back,” “Stranger” and “Layin’ It on the Line.”
The group was renamed Starship in 1985 and went on to record three No. 1 hit songs including “We Built This City,” “Sara” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song as the theme to the film “Mannequin.”
Known for hits including “Slow Ride,” “Drivin’ Wheel,” “Third Time Lucky (First Time I Was a Fool),” Foghat formed in London in 1971 after founding members Dave Peverett, Tony Stevens and Roger Earl left their previous English blues rock band, Savoy Brown. The band celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.
Ticket prices start at $40 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.