Stetson Winery’s seventh annual Grape Stomp is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. Festivities include a parade of Corvettes at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Grape Stomp will begin immediately after recognition of county officials.
Kingman’s Best Western King’s Inn is offering hotel specials for the event, starting at $80 per night. For info, call 928-753-6101 and use code “winery way.”
Admission to the grape stomp is free. Costumes are encouraged. Entertainment will be provided by the bands GoldRush and The Aces.
The hours of the event are from noon to 6 p.m. on both days. For more information, visit StetsonWinery.com or call Don Stetson at 714-713-1364.
