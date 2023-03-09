LAUGHLIN — Iconic rock bands REO Speedwagon and Styx are set to rock the stage at the Laughlin Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Formed in 1967 and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is responsible for hit singles such as “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.”
REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall, Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt continue to entertain audiences worldwide.
STYX established itself as one of the most successful “arena rock” groups of all time with chart-topping hits and joyous singalongs such as “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” “The Grand Illusion” and “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights).” The group is currently comprised of James “JY” Young, Tommy Shaw, Chuck Panozzo, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan and Ricky Phillips.
Since forming in 1972, Styx has recorded 16 Top 40 U.S. singles, had five consecutive albums certified multi-platinum by the RIAA and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.
Ticket prices start at $60 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
Other upcoming shows in Laughlin include:
• KC & The Sunshine Band on Friday, March 3, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Tommy Chong on Saturday, March 25, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Dierks Bentley on Saturday, April 15, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center
• Lady A on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, May 27, at Laughlin Event Center.
