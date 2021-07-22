The Symphonic Winds, Lake Havasu’s premier 32-piece concert Band ends its lengthy hiatus by announcing its 2021/2022 concert season. The opening concert, to be held Thursday, Oct. 21, under the London Bridge, will be part of the cty’s multiple-day festival commemorating the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge’s opening.
This will be a departure from the usual indoor performances, normally held at the High School’s Performing Arts Center.
The band will assemble under the bridge at English Village and will perform variety of pieces from the Beatles, the James Bond films and others with a distinctly British flavor. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. Donations are appreciated.
The entire Symphonic Winds 2021/2022 Concert schedule is as follows:
• Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.: Under the bridge for the 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge opening in Lake Havasu. Admission: Free
• Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m.: Christmas Concert at Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center. Admission: $12.00/person
• Saturday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. and Sunday Feb. 13, at 3 p.m.: Valentine’s Day Concerts both at the Performing Arts Center. Admission for each concert: $12 per person
• Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m.: “Double-header” joint concert with the Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra at the Performing Arts Center. Admission: $12 per person
• Sunday, April 10, at 3 p.m.: “Double-header” joint concert with the Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra at the Performing Arts Center. Admission: $12 per person
Tickets may be purchased at the box office just prior to the concert, in advance at Sound Bank Electronics.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit lhsymphonicwinds.us
