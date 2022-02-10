The Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds, a 24-piece ensemble, will present performances entitled “To Boldly Go…,” billed as a musical adventure through time and space. The Winds will present two concerts, which includes a special Saturday evening “date-night” performance. Showtimes are Saturday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m., with a repeat performance Sunday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m.
Each concert will be performed at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center, 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd.
Director Kimberly Lehmann has prepared an entertaining musical journey for the audience, with selections depicting the past, present and future, including an imaginary voyage to space. Selections will include “The Blue and Gray”; “Novena”; “At Dawn They Slept”; “In the Shining of the Stars”; “Star Wars Saga”; and many more. The voyage through time will pause in the 1980’s with a special feature and surprise guest performers in a tribute to rhythm and blues with a medley entitled “Blues Brothers Review ”.
Tickets for each performance are $12, available at the box office just before the concert, or in advance at the Band’s website, lhsymphonicwinds.us. Advance tickets are also available at Sound Bank Electronics, 1931 McCulloch Blvd; and at River City Music, 2164 McCulloch Blvd.
Students with school ID and children with an adult are admitted free.
